Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $368.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $361.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

