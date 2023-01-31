Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 362,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $361.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

