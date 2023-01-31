Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $368.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

