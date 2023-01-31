Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 273.9% during the third quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $344.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

