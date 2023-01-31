Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VXF stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $144.57. 14,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,897. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $172.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.99 and a 200-day moving average of $138.73.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.