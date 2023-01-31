Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $247.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.73 and a fifty-two week high of $317.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.