VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $477,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.56 and its 200-day moving average is $213.05. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $290.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $2.401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.