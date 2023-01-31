Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $505.75. 650,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $484.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $224.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.