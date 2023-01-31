Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $151.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

VLO opened at $140.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.