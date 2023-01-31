Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.02 Per Share

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $15.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $140.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,417,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,631. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.04. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 33.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,343,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,766,000 after acquiring an additional 333,889 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 90.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 468,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,587,000 after purchasing an additional 222,978 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.