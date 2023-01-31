Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Entertainment (UETMF)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.