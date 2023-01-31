UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Boosted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,593 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 34,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 791,776 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.39.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH opened at $496.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

