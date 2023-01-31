United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.98

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 4650378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 0.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 577,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

