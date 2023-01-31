United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Argus

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $475.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on URI. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.50.

URI stock opened at $429.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $438.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.66.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

