United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.8 %

UPS opened at $176.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.62 and its 200-day moving average is $180.92. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

