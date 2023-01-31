Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.65. 2,371,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,598. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Under Armour by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

