Ultra (UOS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.44 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $76.75 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,136.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.71 or 0.00582256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00184173 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00044813 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00057301 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003794 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24509539 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,338,689.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

