Ultra Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $77.73 million and $1.31 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,084.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.07 or 0.00580765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00184334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00045913 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00057378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003799 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.24509539 USD and is down -9.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,338,689.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

