UBS Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,950 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.78) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.05).

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($42.12) on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,067 ($50.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,696.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,726.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a market capitalization of £77.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,424.64.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diageo

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,734 ($46.12) per share, with a total value of £8,289.48 ($10,237.72). In the last three months, insiders have bought 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

