U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $48.80. 5,784,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,875,933. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

