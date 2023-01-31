TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 380,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TRX Gold in the third quarter worth $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX Gold stock remained flat at $0.47 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 379,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,125. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.83.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Equities analysts expect that TRX Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

