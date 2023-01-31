Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.41

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trine II Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRAQ. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Trine II Acquisition by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Trine II Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

