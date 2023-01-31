Traxx (TRAXX) Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Traxx has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $189,789.75 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Traxx has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Traxx token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Traxx

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

