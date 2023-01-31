TransDigm Group (TDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY23 guidance at $20.68-22.08 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $20.68-$22.08 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TDG opened at $707.25 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $717.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $640.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $607.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.67.

About TransDigm Group



TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.



