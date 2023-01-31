Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Wedbush upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.35.

TSCO stock opened at $222.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

