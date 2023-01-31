Todd R. Hubbard Sells 2,200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,484. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $112.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.13%.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.