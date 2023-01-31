TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TLGA remained flat at $10.22 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.97. TLG Acquisition One has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 345.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 245,350 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.