The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.34. The firm has a market cap of $197.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.19.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.