The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,636,227,000 after purchasing an additional 969,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,418,000 after purchasing an additional 211,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804,572 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $865,641,000 after purchasing an additional 442,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.77. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

