The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $135.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day moving average of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.81 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,559 shares of company stock worth $8,822,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

