The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,213,523. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $164.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.90.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

