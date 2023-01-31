The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Short Interest Update

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinia Financial Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 137,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,345,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD traded up $7.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,728. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $374.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.