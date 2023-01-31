The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Hess (NYSE:HES) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $170.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $161.00.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.55. Hess has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.21.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hess will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

