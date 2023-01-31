The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $272.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $238.00 to $272.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROK. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.88.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $278.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.09. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $295.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

