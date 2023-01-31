The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €21.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.80) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

DEC opened at €20.62 ($22.41) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.50 and its 200 day moving average is €15.76. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($29.37) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($40.11).

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

