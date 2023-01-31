The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after acquiring an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $271.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.47 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

