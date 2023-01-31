The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Short Interest Update

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,040,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 31,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock remained flat at $60.64 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,218,050. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.