The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AES stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. 216,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,755. AES has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23.
AES Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Further Reading
