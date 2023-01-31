The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. 216,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,755. AES has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AESC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

