The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Short Interest Update

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at AES

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,576,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

AESC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,755. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23. AES has a 52-week low of $79.83 and a 52-week high of $104.45.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.7188 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

