Tezos Price Hits $1.07 on Major Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $992.57 million and $34.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00004690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008755 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005352 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 946,737,533 coins and its circulating supply is 925,319,885 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

