TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Trading Down 5.4%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 114,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 242,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.