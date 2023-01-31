TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy to a sell rating and set a C$58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.37.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.79 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$52.12 and a 52-week high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$56.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.72.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$25,124.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$326,703.65.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

