TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $169.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.87.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

