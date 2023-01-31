Tangible Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.09 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

