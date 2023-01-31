Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Update

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.89. 2,311,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.20. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.65.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

