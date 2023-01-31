Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. 3,189,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,426,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $471.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $128.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $78.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

