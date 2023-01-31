T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Credit Suisse Group

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $157.77.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

