Synapse (SYN) Trading Down 19.7% This Week

Synapse (SYN) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, Synapse has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $130.63 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00003166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

