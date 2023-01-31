Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Shares Down 6.1%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 119,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 268,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SURF. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Surface Oncology from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Surface Oncology Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a market cap of $55.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

