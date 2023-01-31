Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Critical Survey

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Superior Industries International and AEye, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00 AEye 0 1 2 0 2.67

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 234.51%. AEye has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 704.63%. Given AEye’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.89, meaning that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Superior Industries International and AEye’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.11 $3.71 million ($0.72) -7.89 AEye $3.01 million 33.25 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -0.97

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than AEye. Superior Industries International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International 1.03% -32.02% 1.98% AEye -2,294.24% -70.52% -57.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of AEye shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of AEye shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats AEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

About AEye

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

